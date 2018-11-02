FIFA 19 Will Finally Add The Chinese Super League

While The Chinese Super League doesn’t make the headlines it used to during the peak of its transfer boon that saw multiple world class players make big-money moves to the league in unprecedented fashion, it is a growing scene in the world’s largest market.

However, despite its attempt to propel itself forward in reputation, prestige, and quality, it has remain absent from FIFA, which presumably hasn’t been able to strike a licensing agreement with the league. Not only has this left Chinese Super League fans unable to play as their favorite teams, but it has meant numerous talent has been absent from the game all together. But that appears to be changing, with EA adding the Chinese Super League with this year’s installment.

News comes way of tweet of the PlayStation presentation at the recent 2018 Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong show where the league was shown off in the game.

China Super League will be included in FIFA19! Official confirm from ACGHK 2018! @lucaspezzatti @gamer_matheusx pic.twitter.com/jrhBv8cfls — Steven Lai (@laichifung) July 27, 2018

EA has yet to officially announce or confirm the Chinese Super League, so take this with a super, super tiny grain of salt. But it’s pretty clear EA has picked up the rights, it’s just a matter of an announcement.

The biggest consequence of this development, is EA can now further push the game into the Chinese market, which if it does successfully, will be huge for the series and could push it to unfathomable heights, especially as soccer grows in the country itself.

Meanwhile, for career mode and FUT players, this means the ability to add some world class talent to your team, such as Oscar (Brazil, ex-Chelsea), Hulk (Brazil, ex-Zenit), Ramires (Brazil, ex-Chelsea), Paulinho (Brazil, ex-Barcelona), Yannick Carrasco (Belgium, ex-Atlético Madrid), Alex Witsel (Belgium, ex-Zenit), Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo, ex-Villareal), Talisca (Brazil, ex-Beskitas), and many more.

What will be interesting to see though is whether or not in career mode EA will add aging top players leaving for the league for one last big pay-day. While the transfer boon is over in China, the league still attracts a few, usually older, quality players each window. Though to expect this type of realism from FIFA career mode is perhaps too much to ask.

FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.