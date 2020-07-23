FIFA 21 Reveals First Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and Volta Details

✖

Today, EA Sports released a brand new FIFA 21 trailer alongside a slab of details about the game's career mode, ultimate team mode, and volta mode, providing PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch players their first details on some of the game's biggest modes. And it looks like this year, EA won't be ignoring Career Mode, and will instead be giving it a much need injection of new content. Meanwhile, Ultimate Team sounds like it will largely remain the same, while Volta has gone through a few rounds of refinement.

According to EA, the highlights below for each mode are just the beginning. The full reveal for each mode won't arrive until August. That said, there's still plenty to read up on now and chew over until next month.

Career Mode:

Interactive Match Sim: Experience a whole new way to play out your season with the new Interactive Match Sim. Jump in and out of matches to influence the course of the action, or take charge of key moments including penalties and free kicks to change the outcome of the match. Monitor match data and make changes directly from the sim based on the match stats and your players’ performance levels and stamina.

Revamped Growth System: Manage your players' development in greater detail with a revamped growth system. Turn right-backs into right-wingers, defensive midfielders into centre backs, and more to fill gaps in your team, and monitor player attribute changes during training to see how your squad is progressing.

Match Sharpness: Get more insight into your squad's performance levels with match sharpness, a new attribute that indicates how likely your players are to perform in the most crucial moments during the course of a game. Increase your players' sharpness with a new Active Training System that gives you the ability to set up group training sessions to improve the likelihood of your strikers putting big chances away or of defenders making key tackles.

Activity Management System: Plan your team's training schedule with a new activity management system. Decide when to train and when to rest during the week as you balance your players' sharpness with morale and fitness to make the difference between winning and losing.

Enhanced Opposition AI: Enhanced opposition AI sees opponents approach games with more intelligence in both defence and attack. New systems create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling to present you with more challenges during each match and keep your Career fresh from game to game.

New Ways to Sign Players: FIFA 21 Career Mode enhances transfer realism by providing both human and AI-controlled teams with new ways to sign players. Make Loan to Buy offers with optional or mandatory future transfer fees to secure new talent for your team, and respond to AI manager-initiated player swap proposals as you look to master the transfer market.

New Initial Set-Up Options: Customise your Career Mode with new initial set-up options. Get a more true-to-life experience of negotiating signings on the transfer market with Authentic Transfers, or boost your team's starting budget to help you build your squad with Financial Takeover.

Ultimate Team:

FUT Co-Op: FUT Co-Op lets you team up with a friend and compete for rewards. Join forces in both Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn weekly progress, and work towards brand new Co-Op Objectives that reward playing together beyond winning on the pitch.

New and Expanded Ways to Customize: Make your FUT Club truly unique with a range of new and expanded ways to customise your team's look both on the pitch and in the stands.

Volta:

Volta Squads: Experience a more social street football with Volta Squads, a new way to join together with up to three friends or drop into the community with other Volta Football players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play.

Refined Gameplay: Play with new game pacing, intelligent squad movement, and more rewarding one on one situations on both sides of the ball in gameplay.

Customization: Customise your male or female avatar with new apparel from professional football clubs, street football collectives, and celebrity-designed collections.

Customise your male or female avatar with new apparel from professional football clubs, street football collectives, and celebrity-designed collections. Featured Battles: Recruit the biggest names from the world of football and beyond to your Volta Squad in Featured Battles. Match up against AI-controlled star players as well as squads from the Volta Football community and compete for points and rewards.

New Stadiums: Step into the party atmosphere of Sao Paulo's Downtown, bring out the flair on the concrete of a Milan street pitch, or show off inside a stunning high-tech Dubai geodesic dome as you flaunt your skills in five brand new footballing playgrounds.

FIFA 21 is set to release worldwide on October 9 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

