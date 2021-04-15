FIFA 21 Update Patch Notes Reveal Career Mode and Ultimate Team Changes

✖

A new FIFA 21 update is live now available on PC and Google Stadia and will soon be available via the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, though when exactly it will be made available via these platforms, remains to be seen. To accompany the new update, EA has also released the patch notes revealing everything the update does.

With Update 14, EA hasn't done a ton to the game, but it has made some tweaks to Ultimate Team and Career Mode, particularly the former. In addition to this, there are also some tweaks and changes to the audio and visuals of the game.

Below, you can check out the update's full and official patch notes straight from EA:

ULTIMATE TEAM:

Addressed the following issues:

When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen.

CAREER MODE:

Addressed the following issue:

Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit.



GENERAL, AUDIO, AND VISUAL:

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

Addressed the following issue:

The Report Match For Connection Quality function was incorrectly available for offline matches.

Sam Lammars’ starhead did not display correctly during a match.

FIFA 21 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.