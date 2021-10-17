FIFA Will Look to End Exclusive Partnership With Electronic Arts

FIFA, which is the largest organization in the world when it comes to governing the game of football (soccer, for those in the United States), may soon look to bring about an end to its exclusive relationship with Electronic Arts. Dating all the way back to the 1990s, FIFA and EA have worked with one another to create a number of annualized entries in the ongoing simulation football franchise. And while this relationship between the two will likely continue into the future, FIFA has made clear that it might not look to work solely with EA as time goes on.

In a recent post on FIFA’s own website, the entity explained that it wants to broaden its own reach within the world of gaming. To do so, this means that it will now be looking to partner with other organizations outside of EA, which has been the exclusive license holder of many real-world football teams and players in recent history. “FIFA is bullish and excited about the future in gaming and eSports for football, and it is clear that this needs to be a space that is occupied by more than one party controlling all rights,” the organization said. “FIFA will adopt a new commercial positioning in gaming and eSports to ensure that it is best placed to make decisions that benefit all football stakeholders.”

The post went on to explain how this move on FIFA’s part is one that those in charge feel needs to be done in order to “fully capitalise on the inherent opportunities that have been emerging over the recent years.” The statement added further, “Technology and mobile companies are now actively competing to be associated with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments.Consequently, FIFA is engaging with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build out a long-term view of the gaming, eSports and interactive entertainment sector.The outcome will ensure that FIFA has a range of suitable parties with specialist capabilities to actively shape the best possible experiences and offerings for fans and consumers.”

At this point in time, it remains unclear what will directly happen between EA and FIFA. EA already made clear a few weeks back that it might even change the name of its annual football series rather than renegotiate a new deal with FIFA. When these changes would actually end up taking hold remains to be seen, but it sounds like we should learn more about this whole situation in the coming weeks.

How would you feel about seeing FIFA work with other gaming companies outside of EA to make new football games? Is this something that you think could only result in a positive change?