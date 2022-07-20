FIFA Fans Furious Over FIFA 23 Cross-Play
EA announced that FIFA 23 will have cross-play when it releases this September. This is a first for the series, so it's a fairly big deal, yet the news has created some substantial backlash in the process. Fans were quick to notice that for some strange reason Pro Clubs is not included in cross-play support. Why isn't it included? Well according to EA, the process is too complicated.
"We want to ensure our product innovation is delivered at quality, and because of the technical intricacies of implementing cross-play, modes that pair players together such as Pro Clubs will not feature cross-play at this time," said EA of the decision.
Of course, Pro Clubs isn't the breadwinner when it comes to FIFA modes. EA doesn't reveal granular data, but everyone understands that Ultimate Team is the most popular mode and also the money maker. After this is probably Career Mode. That said, Pro Clubs does have its players, and these players aren't happy they are being left out of what is the "big new thing" with this year's game.
At the moment of publishing, EA hasn't responded to the backlash, which has been slowly growing over on Twitter and other parts of the Internet as players learn about the caveat. In fact, various hashtags involving the news have been trending the past couple of hours.
What a Joke
No cross play on Pro Clubs is a joke! This could be an amazing part of the game but @EASPORTSFIFA are too interested in FUT and taking money #SaveProClubs https://t.co/cP5xIen1TR— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 20, 2022
C'mon
Not having cross play for pro clubs on Fifa 23 is so so shit.. cmon @EASPORTSFIFA @EAFIFADirect— Alex Hobson (@alexhobson) July 20, 2022
Massive L
Pro Clubs not having Cross-Play on FIFA 23 is a massive L#FIFA23 #ProClubs— PropheC – FIFA 23 News & Info (@PropheC27) July 20, 2022
Very EA of EA
FIFA 23 having cross play for every game mode but pro clubs is the most EA thing I’ve ever heard 💀💀💀— Lewis 🫡 (@Croptons) July 20, 2022
Disappointing
Pro clubs the easiest to make crossplay and EA still let everyone down and prioritise Ultimate Scam 😩— Scott Yendle (@ScottYendle) July 20, 2022
Nail in the Coffin
I have been waiting for the nail in the coffin for Pro Clubs and it has finally happened. You put me out of my misery. @EASPORTSFIFA @EA FIFA 23 is not worth my time. I give up. #ProClubs is dead. RIP— Fadel (@FadingFadel) July 20, 2022
Whole Life Ruined
No cross play on pro clubs in fifa 23 just ruined my whole life— Luka 🇮🇹 (@Lukathfc) July 20, 2022
If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry
Kick-off will get cross-play before pro clubs does you just have to laugh— Jcc (@WorldofJCC) July 20, 2022