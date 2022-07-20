FIFA Fans Furious Over FIFA 23 Cross-Play

EA announced that FIFA 23 will have cross-play when it releases this September. This is a first for the series, so it's a fairly big deal, yet the news has created some substantial backlash in the process. Fans were quick to notice that for some strange reason Pro Clubs is not included in cross-play support. Why isn't it included? Well according to EA, the process is too complicated.

"We want to ensure our product innovation is delivered at quality, and because of the technical intricacies of implementing cross-play, modes that pair players together such as Pro Clubs will not feature cross-play at this time," said EA of the decision.

Of course, Pro Clubs isn't the breadwinner when it comes to FIFA modes. EA doesn't reveal granular data, but everyone understands that Ultimate Team is the most popular mode and also the money maker. After this is probably Career Mode. That said, Pro Clubs does have its players, and these players aren't happy they are being left out of what is the "big new thing" with this year's game.

At the moment of publishing, EA hasn't responded to the backlash, which has been slowly growing over on Twitter and other parts of the Internet as players learn about the caveat. In fact, various hashtags involving the news have been trending the past couple of hours.