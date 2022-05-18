Final Fantasy 11 Not Shutting Down "Anytime Soon"

✖

Hard as it is to believe, Final Fantasy XI is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. After being available for this long, some fans are understandably concerned that the game might not be around for much longer. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by SiliconEra), director Yoji Fujito confirmed that Square Enix does not have any plans to end the game "anytime soon." That's exciting news for those still enjoying the game, and hopefully it means that the Final Fantasy MMO will continue to thrive for a long time to come.

"Due to past comments, there may be some people who are worried that the game will be shutting down in 2022," Fujito told Famitsu, "but I don't think you will have to be concerned about that happening anytime soon."

Following Fujito's comments, producer Akihiko Matsui also told the outlet that Square Enix wants the team to "continue doing FFXI." Final Fantasy XI debuted back in 2002, and has been released on PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, and PC. Support for the PS2 and Xbox versions of the game came to an end in 2016, leaving just the PC version intact. A mobile version was announced back in 2015, but saw several delays, before being officially cancelled last year. For some Final Fantasy XI fans, that might have seemed like a bad omen, but it seems like there are no plans to bring the current version of the game to an end.

Of course, the reality of most online games is that they will eventually have to shut down. For publishers like Square Enix, the cost of maintaining servers could outweigh the benefits of supporting the game at some point. That's one benefit that most numbered Final Fantasy entries have over the MMO games, as players should still be able to revisit them long into the future. For now, fans of Final Fantasy XI will just have to hope that the game continues to see this kind of support for many more years to come!

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy XI? Do you still enjoy playing the game after all these years?