Final Fantasy 13 Trading Card Game Custom Starter Set Revealed

Square Enix is delivering the second release in their Custom Starter Set series, and this time the spotlight will focus on Final Fantasy XIII. The Final Fantasy XIII Custom Starter Set will feature a 50-card deck and 50 customization cards so players can truly create their own unique elemental deck and is especially great for new players who aren't as familiar with building their own decks. There are 30 new Starter cards in the set, and one of the Lightning cards will be a Full Art Premium Foil card. You can check out the set in the image below.

The set features 24 Ice Element cards so that you can switch a Fire and Ice deck into an Ice and Lightning deck, and this changes things up a bit from the first Custom Starter Set. That set featured Final Fantasy X as its inspiration and included Wind and Water Element cards to switch up between Wind and Water, Fire and Water, and Fire and Wind decks. You can find the official description for the Final Fantasy XIII Custom Starter Set below.

(Photo: Square Enix)

"Custom Starter Set FINAL FANTASY XIII" is the second release in the "Custom Starter Set" series, which includes one 50-card deck, along with 50 customization cards for players to experience the fun of customizing their own deck.

By simply replacing the Fire or Lightning element cards within the Starter deck (24 Fire, 24 Lightning, 2 Light element cards), with the 24 Ice element cards included in the customization cards, you can easily transform the deck into a "Fire/Ice" deck or an "Ice/Lightning" deck. Also, there are 26 freely interchangeable cards, allowing players to create an original custom deck of their own.

Unlike the "Two Player Starter Set", the "Custom Starter Set" contains only 1 deck. However, it allows players to experience the fun of deck building for the first time, which can be a hurdle for many beginners.

Among the 100 cards included in the deck and customization cards, there are 30 total new Starter cards (3 cards each of 10 different cards). For the Starter card Lightning [19-138S], one of the cards will be a Full Art Premium Foil card."

