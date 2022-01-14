Final Fantasy 14 Returns For Sale Digitally Later This Month

A little less than a month ago, Square Enix revealed that it would be removing new versions of Final Fantasy XIV from sale following a massive influx of players with the launch of the MMO’s Endwalker expansion. Square developers said at the time that this move was made as a way of ensuring that the game’s servers wouldn’t be overwhelmed, therefore allowing longtime Final Fantasy XIV players to be able to experience Endwalker. Now, with these server troubles having become alleviated just a bit, Square Enix has revealed that the title will now be available to buy once again.

In a new update on the official Final Fantasy XIV website, Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida announced today that the game will return to sale in a digital capacity later this month. Specifically, digital sales of the title will become available starting on January 25, which is in a little less than two weeks. And while this news is surely great for fans who have been wanting to try out Final Fantasy XIV for themselves, Yoshida has warned that this might not be permanent.

“However, in the event servers continue to experience extreme levels of congestion, we may consider suspending digital sales again,” Yoshida said of Square’s plans moving forward. “We are aware that certain Worlds are experiencing high server traffic at peak times, and while some may consider this decision to resume sales to be premature, we ask for your understanding in this matter. We would also like to resume registration for the free trial after monitoring server stability a while longer.”

At this point in time, it remains stunning to see just how popular Final Fantasy XIV has remained since the arrival of Endwalker. For the game to still be experiencing server struggles speaks to just how many people are playing the game at this point in time. So while Square Enix surely wants to make the game permanently available for sale, this is a situation that the publisher is clearly trying to handle with care.

