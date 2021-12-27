Final Fantasy 14 Fans Aren’t Happy With the Game’s Grape Fix

Earlier this month, Square Enix released patch 6.01 for Final Fantasy XIV. The latest update seems to change the game mostly for the better, but not everyone is happy with a fix for the grapes in Labyrinthos. In this area, the fruit had a look that didn’t match the rest of the game, with a “low poly” design that was used to “alleviate system memory usage in the area.” Now, Square Enix has fixed the crystal-like bunches, making the grapes look… a little more like they do in real life. However, the change has led to some sadness from fans, who happened to love the way grapes looked in Labyrinthos.

A side-by-side comparison between the original design and the new look can be found in the Tweet from @clovermemories2 embedded below.

https://twitter.com/clovermemories2/status/1473226508277882888

Fans will no doubt get over the change quickly, but it’s interesting to see how many players are disappointed about it. Across social media, there have been countless posts about the change. The low poly grapes might be gone, but they’ll live on forever in the hearts of Final Fantasy XIV fans!

First released in 2013, Final Fantasy XIV has seen a massive surge in interest over the last few months. That interest has been spurred in a major way from streamers like Asmongold, who have moved on from MMOs like World of Warcraft. The interest has been so great that Square Enix was forced to temporarily halt sales, due to resulting server issues. Not every streamer has been as fond of the game, however. Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek recently revealed that he is not a fan, stating that Final Fantasy XIV looks and feels too much like a free-to-play game. Given statements like that, it’s easy to see why Square Enix has been making adjustments to the visuals when and where it can!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

