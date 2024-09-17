Final Fantasy 16 Addresses Crashing Issues

A new system update was released for PlayStation 5 recently, and it has apparently been causing issues for Final Fantasy XVI players. Since the update, fans on PS5 have been reporting crashes, as well as issues with the game's presentation. It's hard to tell how prominent these issues are, or just how bad it is. However, some players are going so far to say that it has left Final Fantasy XVI "unplayable." Thankfully, a fix is officially in the works. In a post on the game's official X/Twitter account, Square Enix states that it's currently working with Sony to get all of these issues figured out. Unfortunately, no time table for that resolution has been outlined.

"Following the recent release of the PlayStation 5 system update, there have been reports of the game crashing and graphical issues," the post reads. "We are currently working with SIE to investigate, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused."

The company went on to say that it will have more information as it develops. Unfortunately, it seems that Final Fantasy XVI might not be the only game that is running into these problems. Some users on X/Twitter have suggested that games like Star Wars Outlaws and No Man's Sky might also be having problems as a result of this system update. As of this writing, there has been no official word from Ubisoft, Hello Games, or any other studios, so readers should take those reports with a grain of salt. It's easy for that kind of misinformation to spread on social media, and if several other games really are encountering issues following the system update, we should hear more about it soon.

Hopefully we'll get some clarity from PlayStation about these issues, and about any other games that might have been impacted. For the time being, we should assume that these issues are contained to Final Fantasy XVI, and players should be aware of potential problems before booting up the game. If the crashes and visual problems really are that bad, PS5 users might want to consider playing something else until things are resolved!

