Final Fantasy 16 Director Thinks Future Games Will Get Day One Release on PC

Final Fantasy XVI will finally come to PC on September 17th, more than a year after its debut on PlayStation 5. It’s been a long wait for fans, but it seems that future games might not get the same treatment. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai was asked about the possibility of future games launching on both PC and console the same day. While Takai was quick to note that he cannot speak for development teams on future games in the series, he believes PC releases on day one are a likely occurrence for Square Enix.

“I think it’s possible – probably even likely,” Takai told GamesRadar+. “That said, the team in charge of each project gets to decide its own policy, so this is just my personal opinion.”

Over the last few years, Square Enix has released a number of timed exclusives on PS5, with games like Final Fantasy VII Remake releasing on that system first, then eventually making the jump to PC. However, the company revealed during its financial results in May that it plans to move away from that strategy, instead embracing multiplatform releases. The company’s stated goal is to “build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles.” Day one releases on PC would be one such way to do that. It would also be a way to avoid PC players losing interest over time.

“Naturally, we wanted to get the PC version into players’ hands as quickly as we possibly could,” Takai told GamesRadar+. “We don’t get anything out of delaying its release either. That said, I don’t think there’s much more we could have done to speed up the porting process. Looking at the results, I think the time we’ve put into optimizing the game for PC was time well spent.”

In many ways, PC gamers are used to waiting longer for games that debut on console; PlayStation’s own first-party games often release on Steam years after making their debut on PS4 or PS5. However, an increasing number of publishers are embracing day one releases on PC, and it’s easy to see why Square Enix might be the next company to do just that. It might take more time and resources earlier in the development cycle, but if it means building a bigger audience on PC and maintaining interest, it could very well prove worth it.

