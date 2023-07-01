Final Fantasy 16 Fan Warns Players They Are Missing Some of the Game's Best Content

Final Fantasy 16 is finally available via PS5 and it's one of this year's biggest and best games. So far, the game has sold over three million copies and earned an impressive 88 on Metacritic. These are two great returns for Square Enix. That said, while most playing the latest Final Fantasy game are enjoying it, there have been some that have been very critical of not just aspects of the game, but the game as a complete package. One of the bigger talking points that has divided some fans are the side quests, largely because the gameplay is a step down from the main part of the game. However, one fan has argued that those that are skipping this content are missing some of the best content in the game.

Over on the FF XVI Reddit page, one post has garnered a lot of attention, and a considerable amount of support as well. The post in question is titled "Side quest gameplay may be shaky, but side quest story and world building is PHENOMENAL." It is currently one of the most popular posts on the game's Reddit page, and the comments are full of those echoing the claim.

"I've been doing every side quest in the game for the platinum [trophy] and yes – whilst in structure they are a bit MMO-ish, they are absolutely worth doing for the stories they tell and world building they add to the entire cast and various locations. A couple have had some of the games most heartfelt moments in them, and especially towards the end a lot of older side quests come up again and tie things together," reads the post.

"So stick at it! I think people decrying the side content will mean people will miss out on a ton of genuinely very well written character moments and storylines. I don't want to spoil any but those of you who've also done all the side quests I'm sure you know what I'm talking about."

If you're one of an appreciable amount of players not enjoying the side content in Final Fantasy 16, it sounds like it may be worth grinding this content out to get to some of the better content. That said, if you're playing the game more for the gameplay and less for the story, then it sounds like this better content won't justify the grind for you.

Final Fantasy 16 is available via the PS5, and right now, only the PS5. There's no word of when this will change. In fact, there's no guarantee it will change ever. For more coverage on the latest Final Fantasy game, click here.