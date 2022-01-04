New Final Fantasy 16 Concept Art Possibly Revealed

Fans of Square Enix’s beloved Final Fantasy franchise are desperate for new information on Final Fantasy XVI, but little has been revealed for the PlayStation 5 exclusive over the last few months. However, series artist Kazuya Takahashi has gotten the rumor mill going with a new piece shared via Twitter. It’s difficult to say for certain whether the character art is actually for Final Fantasy XVI, but many fans are speculating that this could be an older version of Jill Warrick. Regardless, it’s a stunning new piece of art, and Takahashi has definitely gotten fans talking, as a result!

The Tweet from Takahashi can be found right here. A side-by-side comparison of Jill (left) and the new art (right) can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jill is one of three main characters that have been revealed for the game, alongside brothers Clive and Joshua Rosfield. In October 2020, artwork for the three heroes depicted them on the younger side, but additional art from the game has made it clear that Clive will age up at some point. The art above bears a strong resemblance to what we’ve seen of Jill so far. Most notably, the character on the right has a lot of similarity as far as hair and facial structure go. If the character on the right is not meant to be Jill, it would be quite surprising!

Last month, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida statedthat new information about the game is set to be revealed sometime inthe spring of 2022. Square Enix had planned to show more from the gamelast year, but those plans were derailed as a result of the coronaviruspandemic. The “2022” included in the art above could be a reference tothe spring reveal, or it could have just been included to reference theyear of the art’s creation. Either way, fans will probably have to wait a fewmore months to discover if this piece truly is from Final Fantasy XVI!

Do you think this is new art from Final Fantasy XVI? Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Games Radar+]