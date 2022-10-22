Final Fantasy 16 Gets Promising Development Updates

Final Fantasy 16 still does not yet have a release date, but the game did get a promising update this week from the producer and director who indicated that development was going smoothly. It's in the "home stretch" of development, a pair of updates shared this week confirmed, with Final Fantasy fans also getting a new trailer to show off more of the game while we wait for the release date announcement and anything else Square Enix has to show off.

The development updates were tweeted out by the Twitter account for the new Final Fantasy game with one of the updates coming from producer Naoki Yoshida and the other from director Hiroshi Takai. The former offered the most context on where the game was currently in regards to its development and indicated that we'll learn more about it soon via a press cycle coming up.

"With regards to development, the team has turned the corner and entered the home stretch, and is currently concentrating its efforts on debugging, tweaking, polishing, and optimization," Yoshida said. "As for promotion, over the next few weeks, myself, Main Director Hiroshi Takai, Creative Director Kazutoyo Maehiro, and Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox will be taking part in interviews with multiple media outlets from across the globe to bring you even more information, so make sure you keep your eyes out for those as well!"

Takai echoed some of those comments in his own update while saying the game was ending up being "something special."

Here's the latest from #FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai. pic.twitter.com/nGua2jDsyY — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) October 20, 2022

"As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments," Takai said. "Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special."

Given that the game is supposed to come out in Summer 2023, one would expect that the specific release date announcement will be coming up soon as well. It's worth recalling that The Game Awards is coming up in the next few months, so if this reveal were to be tied to an event, that seems as good a place as any to expect it.