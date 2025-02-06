Final Fantasy 16 Reportedly Releasing on Xbox Series X Soon

It seems Square Enix is gearing up to bring another Final Fantasy game to Xbox platforms. According to leaker Nate the Hate (via Gaming Leaks and Rumours), Final Fantasy XVI will be both announced and released for Xbox Series X|S in spring 2025. The game made its debut on PlayStation 5 in 2023, before making its way to PC last year. Final Fantasy XVI received very positive reviews, so the game’s release on Xbox should be very good news for users. At the very least, this should open the game up to a wider audience, and that’s always a good thing!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Final Fantasy XVI puts players in the role of Clive Rosfield, as they explore the new world of Valisthea. Clive quickly became a fan favorite among players, and even made the jump to the Tekken franchise last year. So far, that’s been the only way that Xbox fans have been able to play as Clive, but if this rumor proves to be correct, that could change within the next few months.

Clive and torgal in final fantasy xvi

Final Fantasy XVI was one of multiple timed exclusive games Square Enix released on PlayStation. While Sony clearly paid to keep these games temporarily exclusive to its platforms, the strategy seems to have backfired on Square Enix, with many games underperforming expectations. Last year, the publisher announced a shift in strategy, moving away from exclusives and towards more multiplatform releases. This happened to coincide with a closer relationship that has been built between the company and Microsoft, which saw Final Fantasy XIV and the Pixel Remasters both brought to Xbox Series X|S last year.

Final Fantasy XVI apparently won’t be the only former PlayStation exclusive brought to Xbox. Nate the Hate has also noted that Final Fantasy VII Remake will finally be released on the Microsoft platform later this year. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter in the remake trilogy, will apparently arrive in 2026. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt, but it’s worth noting that Nate the Hate has built a pretty strong track record lately. He was the first person to accurately report the date of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, so he does have some strong credibility.

RELATED: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Sees “Fantastic” Launch on Steam

While Square Enix is prioritizing Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox, the company is doing the opposite for Nintendo Switch 2. Nate the Hate says that Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth are both being focused on for the new Nintendo system. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo fans will similarly see Final Fantasy XVI, but clearly Square Enix wants more people to play these games. If the developer can make it happen on Nintendo’s new system without too many compromises, we should see it happen.

Are you hoping to see Final Fantasy XVI on Xbox? Have you been happy to see more Final Fantasy games on the platform? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!