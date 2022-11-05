Final Fantasy 16 Confirms Fan-Favorite Mode

Square Enix and developer Square Enix Creative Business Unit III have confirmed that when Final Fantasy 16 (Final Fantasy XVI) releases exclusively on PS5 sometime in the summer of 2023, it will do so with a fan-favorite mode available at launch. The new Final Fantasy game is 95 percent complete, which means that when it releases next summer it should not only be very optimized and bug-free as Square Enix has ample time left on the clock, but it should also mean it will have a few extra features and quality-of-life improvements that many games need to wait to add until after release due to coming in hot at release. To this end, Square Enix has confirmed action RPG has new game plus.

For those that don't know: new game plus is a mode for after completing the game. How it works is that in a second playthrough players have the option to enable new game plus mode, which allows them to carry over things like their progression, stats, and equipment from their first playthrough. In turn, the game is more difficult to maintain a similar level of overall balance. It's a popular mode, and one that is usually added after release, making this a pleasant surprise for Final Fantasy fans.

"Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants-a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power," reads an official description of the game's story. "The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua-the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge."

Final Fantasy 16 is set to release in the summer of 2023. When exactly in the summer of next year, we don't know. Square Enix has yet to divulge this information, but we know that when it does release it will be a PS5 exclusive.