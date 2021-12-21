Final Fantasy 6 Remastered Reveals New Release Window

Originally planned to release in 2021, publisher Square Enix has today revealed the new release window for its upcoming remaster of Final Fantasy VI. Over the course of this year, Square Enix has slowly been launching new “Pixel Remasters” of various entries in the Final Fantasy series. Of the early games in the franchise, though, Final Fantasy VI is likely the most beloved of the bunch, meaning that fans have been especially eager to know about when it might arrive. Now, we have our answer.

Square Enix announced that the Pixel Remaster of Final Fantasy VI is now going to release early next year in February 2022 rather than launching before the end of 2021. The reason for this delay is because Square said it wants to polish the game in some additional areas before it releases. “In order to bring you the best experience possible, we’re giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game,” Square Enix said in a message to fans today.

While this delay of Final Fantasy VI is surely upsetting to many who were hoping out for a launch this year, today’s news isn’t all bad. To make up for the delay, Square Enix revealed that it will now be releasing some extra goodies for those who have potentially pre-ordered the title already. “We’re adding some new items for those that pre-purchase either the game individually, or have purchased the bundle,” Square Enix said. These additional items that have been added largely take the form of newly remixed songs that belong to the Final Fantasy VI soundtrack. “We’re looking forward to sharing the final title in our pixel remaster series with you all early next year and we hope you’re looking forward to it,” the company went on to say as a final note.

Even though we’re still waiting to learn about when the exact release date for Final Fantasy VI might be, we know for certain that this remaster will only be coming to PC for the time being. When new details on the game’s launch date do come about next year, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.