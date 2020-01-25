Final Fantasy 7 Players Must Confirm Pre-Orders or Risk Losing Them

If you’re still set on getting Final Fantasy VII in April and have the game pre-ordered already, you might need to check the status of your order to make sure you don’t lose it. Square Enix said this week that, because of the delay that pushed the game’s release date out of March and into April, people who pre-ordered it need to opt into keeping their pre-order or else it’ll be cancelled.

Square Enix shared the latest update on the game and its pre-orders through the Final Fantasy VII Twitter account. The need to opt into the pre-orders people have already secured only applies to people in the United States who bought the game through the Square Enix Store, but if that applies to you, you’ll need to take action before February 28th.

“Due to the release date change to April 10th, you must opt in by February 28th for your order not to be cancelled,” Square Enix said. “To confirm your order please check for an email from Square Enix on this topic, and then click the link in the email to be taken to a web page to opt in.”

If you’re in the US and have pre-ordered #FinalFantasy VII Remake from the #SquareEnix Store, then please read this important message. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/nzOh70JlMq — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 24, 2020

Anyone to doesn’t opt into keeping their pre-order will have the transaction cancelled after February 28th, and Square Enix said it won’t be able to reinstate the pre-order.

This situation probably won’t affect many Final Fantasy VII buyers since people have their preferred retailers and this only applies to the Square Enix Store in the United States, but if you’ve got one of the premium versions of the game from there, you’ll want to make sure it’s secured. It’s hard to imagine pre-orders running dry on the standard version of the game, but if you got either the Deluxe Edition or especially the 1st Class Edition, you won’t want to lose it. The 1st Class Edition, for example, is currently only available through the Square Enix Store if you put yourself on a waiting list, so you can bet that there will be people there ready to snatch up that edition if some pre-orders get cancelled.

For anyone who’s already got their pre-order set and secured, you can expect payment processing for the transaction to begin on February 28th, Square Enix said. Square Enix will try more than once to make the payment go through, and once it does, you’ll get an email confirming you’re good to go.

Final Fantasy VII releases on April 10th.