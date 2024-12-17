Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Boss Asks Players to Avoid Inappropriate Mods

On January 23rd, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Now that the game’s PS5 exclusivity has come to an end, a much wider audience will have an opportunity to see what the game has to offer. Naturally, a PC release means that players can expect to see mods made available. In an interview posted to the Epic Games website, director Naoki Hamaguchi was asked whether the game will have any kind of official mod support. Hamaguchi said that there are no current plans, but did offer support for the modding community. However, the director did have one request.

“While the team has no plans for official in-game mod support, we respect the creativity of the modding community and welcome their creations—though we ask modders not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate,” the translated statement from Hamaguchi reads.

Aerith in final fantasy vii rebirth

Given the popularity of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth‘s female cast, it’s not hard to imagine some of the mods Hamaguchi might be alluding to. One only has to look at the first chapter of the remake trilogy to get an idea of what we can probably expect for Rebirth. Final Fantasy VII Remake has received a metric ton of mods since its PC release 3 years ago, including the option to wear Cloud’s costume from Kingdom Hearts, or to make allies more aggressive in battle. Of course, there are also mods that allow players to tweak things like Tifa’s body type, or the length of Aerith’s skirt. That’s really not surprising all things considered, and there are mods that go a lot further than that.

It probably won’t take long for some of the more risque mods that were released in Remake to be made available for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Hamaguchi’s request for players to avoid offensive or inappropriate mods will probably go largely ignored by the modding community, but you can hardly blame the director for trying! That’s just kind of the way things are with video games, but players can avoid these types of mods and just play the game as intended, if they so choose.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter of a trilogy remaking the original Final Fantasy VII. While the trilogy largely follows the same storyline, it features a number of changes, including a larger role for character Zack Fair. As of this writing, the third and final chapter does not have a release window, but we do have some early details about the next chapter. The big question is just how much the ending might deviate from the original, or if we could see elements from later Final Fantasy VII projects incorporated into the story. Chances are, we’re going to be waiting a long time before we find out!

Are you planning to check out Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC next month? Do you plan on checking out any mods that are released for the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!