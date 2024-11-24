Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Won’t Repeat One Mistake From Rebirth, Says Director

The director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has opened up about one mistake with the game that won’t be repeated in the third entry of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. By all accounts, FFVII Rebirth was incredibly well-received by both fans and critics. Currently, Rebirth sits at a staggering 92/100 rating on Metacritic, making it one of the best-reviewed games for the entirety of 2024. Despite this acclaim, there was one minor issue in the open-world RPG that upset many on PS5, and it’s a complaint that the game’s director is very much aware of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Daily Star, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi acknowledged that the title’s Platinum trophy on PS5 was a bit too difficult to achieve. For those in the PlayStation community who are avid trophy hunters, Rebirth was criticized for the amount of time it took to unlock the Platinum. Not only was the length to earn the Platinum a long one, but some of the corresponding trophies took a lot of grinding to the point of being tedious. Clearly, Hamaguchi agrees with this sentiment as he said the Platinum that will eventually be seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 won’t be nearly as difficult.

Related: Persona 6 Insider Gives Surprising Update on the Game

“I think there is one other thing actually, which I can say was a mistake on my part, something that I’ve already apologized for – and I definitely will not do again, which is how difficult I made it to get the Platinum trophy,” Hamaguchi said. “So rest assured I have learned from that and in future I will not be making Platinum trophies that difficult.”

For the time being, Hamaguchi and those at Square Enix have said very little else about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 and what it will entail. Outside of being known to conclude this Final Fantasy trilogy, a specific launch window for the game and its formal title have yet to be announced.

The good thing is that it’s clear Square Enix is trying to get Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 out sooner rather than later. To that end, the publisher also recently confirmed that it won’t be releasing DLC for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth so that it can instead focus its efforts on the next entry in the series.