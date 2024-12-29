Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director Hints at New Platforms in 2025

Thus far, Final Fantasy VII Remake has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC. However, it sounds like that could change in 2025. In an interview with 4gamer.net (translation via Google Chrome), Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi was asked about his aspirations for 2025. Hamaguchi responded by saying that “we will continue to challenge ourselves to make the FFVII REMAKE series available to more game fans next year.” Hamaguchi did not offer specific information about what platforms the games could come to, but it’s not hard to imagine which ones he’s talking about!

The most immediate possibility for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth is Xbox Series X|S. In recent months, Square Enix has been working closely with Microsoft to bring more Final Fantasy games coming to the platform. Notably, we’ve seen Final Fantasy XIV released on Xbox, as well as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. Earlier this year, Square Enix indicated that more games will soon make the jump to Xbox, and fans have been wondering if Final Fantasy VII Remake or Final Fantasy XVI will be the next ones brought over.

Another possible platform is Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo’s new video game console will be officially revealed sometime between now and the end of March. Square Enix has been a big supporter of Switch over nearly eight years, but there are a lot of games that the system simply could not handle. We’re probably going to see a lot of publishers bringing over games that had to skip the system, and Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth both seem like very real possibilities. At this time, we don’t know how powerful Nintendo’s new system will be, but hopefully it will have no problem handling either game.

While Hamaguchi wants the biggest audience possible to play these games, there’s another motivation behind bringing them to other platforms. Square Enix has been open about its games falling short of sales expectations, and bringing them to additional audiences will help to spur sales. While PlayStation has been making deals with Square Enix in exchange for exclusivity periods for multiple Final Fantasy games, it seems that these deals have hurt more than helped.

The first two games in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy both had some form of exclusivity to PS5, and the third one will as well. The period of exclusivity has passed for the first two entries, but there will be three months of exclusivity for the third game when it releases. At this time, a release window for the third game has not been announced, but we’ll likely be waiting another couple of years, based on the release schedule seen thus far. Hopefully the trilogy will end on a high note when it concludes!

Which platforms do you think will get the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy? Do you think we'll see it on Switch 2 and Xbox?