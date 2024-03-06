Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Will Again Be Exclusive to PlayStation

The third entry in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is said to also be exclusive to PlayStation whenever it may arrive. When FFVII Remake first launched back in 2020, it was a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4 before later coming to PC. With the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, this collaboration with Square and Sony once again took place as the latest installment in the series is a timed exclusive to PlayStation 5 for a period of three months. While it was assumed that the eventual Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 would also be a PlayStation exclusive, as much has now been verified.

In a new story from Washington Post, it was reported that PlayStation has snagged timed exclusivity for the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. Further details on the next entry in the series weren't given, but it's now clear that it will again launch on PlayStation prior to other platforms. In light of this, the biggest question surrounding the next Final Fantasy VII Remake game likely becomes whether it will appear on PlayStation 5 or is instead bound for the eventual PlayStation 6.

According to PlayStation's VP of second and third-party content, Christian Svensson, this collaboration with Square Enix in regard to exclusivity for the Final Fantasy VII Remake series is one that made sense given the roots of PlayStation. Svensson pointed back to the days of the PS1 where the original Final Fantasy VII was an exclusive that Sony snagged for the console. As a result, was logical for the companies to work together once again on this reimagined version of the classic RPG.

"Final Fantasy has always been one of the primary franchise pillars on PlayStation consoles," Svensson said. "[Square Enix is] one of the best in the business at pushing beyond their fans' lofty expectations and showing off what can be done with PlayStation hardware."

Given that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hasn't even been out for a full week, we likely won't hear about Part 3 for a few more years. If the gap between releases is similar to the one between Remake and Rebirth, this implies that Part 3 will launch at some point in 2028. Whenever the next game does release, though, you'll want to make sure that you have a PlayStation platform if you want to play it immediately upon launch.

[H/T VGC]