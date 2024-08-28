Square Enix Says More Games are Coming to Xbox After Final Fantasy 14

It took a long time for Final Fantasy XIV to arrive on Xbox, and it took a lot of work on the part of Phil Spencer. The Xbox boss had been saying for years that he wanted to get the MMORPG on the platform, but it didn’t actually come to pass until March 2024. It seems Spencer’s efforts were not in vain, as this could lead to more games from Square Enix. In a new interview with Eurogamer, Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida discussed the hurdles with making it happen, namely the fact that “in the Japanese market there is an extremely low number of users on Xbox.”

“However, at Square Enix, we have been changing our policy. So now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis, and we really want as many players as possible to play our titles,” Yoshida told Eurogamer. “So with Final Fantasy XIV as the starting point, we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. So I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform.”

The last few years have seen Square Enix putting a big focus on PlayStation, with several games releasing as timed exclusives on the platform. As Yoshida alludes, things are changing at the publisher; back in May, Square Enix announced a shift towards a multiplatform strategy, which will see more games released on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. While no games have been confirmed for Xbox just yet, it’s a very safe bet that we’ll see games like Final Fantasy XVI make the jump, following its release on PC. Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth are also distinct possibilities, having initially been released as PlayStation exclusives. Those two games would also open the door for the third game in the trilogy, and it’s not inconceivable it could happen on day one, as Final Fantasy XVI director Hiroshi Takai suggested we could see with future PC releases.

Unfortunately, there’s no time table for when this multiplatform strategy will take effect. Hopefully Xbox users will start to see the benefits of this expanded working relationship, and start to see a lot more Square Enix games on their platform of choice!

