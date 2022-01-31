Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Reveal Planned for This Year

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the original release of Final Fantasy VII, and so it should come as no surprise that Square Enix is apparently planning on revealing Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 later this year. Producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed as much during an anniversary livestream, though that’s basically all that was said on the matter.

“We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information,” Kitase said according to a translation from PushDustIn and shared by VGC. “Look forward to more information!”

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

The anniversary livestream largely focused on the recently released Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier as well as the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. No new information about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 was apparently shared during it beyond the above. That said, both Kitase and Final Fantasy VII Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura also shared messages in celebration of the 25th anniversary today.

“With the 25th anniversary of FFVII this year, the game has now existed for a quarter-century,” reads the message from Nomura in part. “I am truly grateful to all the fans who have loved FFVII over these 25 years, and thanks to your support, Cloud has never felt far away over that time.”

As noted above, it would seem that a reveal of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 — or whatever it ends up being called — is planned for this year. In general, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available for the PlayStation 5. The original Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for PlayStation 4. More broadly, it is known that further parts of the series are currently in development with at least a Part 2 officially on the way. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular remake of the original Final Fantasy VII right here.

