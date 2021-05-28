Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Insider Shares Disappointing Update

✖

Following the release of last year's highly successful RPG Final Fantasy VII Remake, a large number of fans are eagerly waiting to see what Square Enix has planned for the next installment in the series. Unfortunately, if you were hoping that such a reveal related to Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 might transpire within the coming month, it seems as though you'll have to keep waiting just a bit longer.

According to one industry insider that goes by the name Navtra, Square Enix isn't planning to show off anything related to Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 within the next few weeks at E3 2021. "Nope, I don't think it will be there," they said simply in response to one user who suggested that Square might opt to unveil the project in a formal capacity during E3. Although the door could be left open just a bit in regard to such an announcement, it doesn't sound like one we should get our hopes up for.

Even though Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 might not show up during E3, that doesn't mean Square Enix won't be talking about the Final Fantasy franchise in any capacity. Rumors have already swirled over the past few days that an action-focused spin-off in the series called Final Fantasy Origin is set to be revealed soon. Not to mention, the next mainline installment in the franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, also happens to be in the works for PS5.

And even if that doesn't somehow satiate your desire for Final Fantasy, Square is also slated to release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade early on in June. This version of the game is going to be available on PlayStation 5 and will contain all-new story content for players to sink their teeth into. It's set to release in less than two weeks and will officially launch on June 10.

[H/T Gaming Route]