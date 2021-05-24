Final Fantasy PS5 Rumor Includes Title and Demo Details

✖

The past weekend has been rife with rumors related to a currently unannounced Final Fantasy project that is in the works for PlayStation 5. Although publisher Square Enix has yet to formally reveal this game, it is being said that we should learn more about its existence during E3 2021. Prior to that time, however, more details on the game have now made their way forward.

According to a new series of rumors from Fanbyte, this Final Fantasy game is indeed real and it's going to be called Final Fantasy Origin. The project is being worked on in collaboration with Team Ninja, which is the studio that has in recent years most notably developed the Nioh series. As such, this explains the game's action-RPG nature and the previous rumors that indicated it would have Soulslike elements. In addition, the setting of Final Fantasy Origin is said to tie in with the first game in the franchise, hence the use of the word "Origin".

Perhaps the most intriguing thing in this new set of rumors, however, is that we should be able to play Final Fantasy Origin for ourselves quite soon. Much like Team Ninja did with Nioh 2 in the lead-up to that game's launch, an alpha phase for Origin is said to be happening later on this summer. This demo phase will be titled "Stranger in Paradise" and will at the very least allow players to familiarize themselves with how the game will function at a baseline level.

Again, it's worth stressing that none of this information related to Final Fantasy Origin is true just yet, so take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, given how much noise is surrounding this mystery project, it's almost certain that something is going to be coming from all of this. Whenever Square Enix ends up sharing more information in an official capacity, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

