Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rumor Will Excite Xbox Fans

After five years, it seems like Final Fantasy 7 Remake may finally be about to come to Xbox. The Final Fantasy series isn’t exactly synonymous with Xbox. Although Final Fantasy has been on Xbox, it is a series that is very closely linked with the PlayStation brand. PlayStation and Final Fantasy obviously predate Xbox, so those who played Final Fantasy 7 for the first time when it came out played it on the PlayStation 1. Sony has always been pretty tight with Square Enix and that’s why it was pretty devastating for JRPG fans on Xbox when they locked down some of the biggest Final Fantasy games as PlayStation console exclusives.

Rumors of Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to Xbox have swirled for years, but as more time passes, more fans lose hope. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth came out on PS5 in 2024, and still, no sign of an Xbox port of its predecessor. On top of that, Final Fantasy 16 has also been locked to PS5 and PC. It’s been a struggle for Xbox fans who want to experience some of the most highly acclaimed games of all-time, but it sounds like there’s a good chance this may change very soon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake May Be Announced for Xbox Next Week

According to Windows Central‘s Jez Corden, he believes that Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth, and Final Fantasy 16 will all get announced for Xbox at its summer gaming event. If that’s true, that would make for a huge mic drop moment for Xbox, doubly so if they can get them on Xbox Game Pass to make up for the extended wait, but that’s pure speculation. It has been rumored for a while that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would come to Xbox this year, while Rebirth will come next year, but Corden didn’t elaborate on release timing.

“Long-suffering Xbox Final Fantasy fans should finally get their vindication at the Xbox Showcase, with titles like the Final Fantasy 7 remakes and Final Fantasy 16 being announced for Xbox,” said Corden. “Perhaps there’s room for Square-Enix to go a bit further and reveal upcoming projects like Dragon Quest 12 as well. We can only hope, right?”

It would be great if Xbox and Square Enix were able to stealth drop at least one of these games during the event. It would give gamers something great to play right away and likely lead to great sales. It’s expected that Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 will not be exclusive to PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 6 and will release on a wide range of consoles, suggesting that it will come to Xbox. If that’s the case, Square Enix will need to make the first two chapters available on Xbox ahead of time in order to get Xbox fans caught up to speed in time.