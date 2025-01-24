Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Won’t Be a PS6 Exclusive

Fear not, you won’t have to wait until the PS6 for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. There are few games as beloved as Final Fantasy 7. The PlayStation 1 RPG captured gamers around the world with its captivating turn-based gameplay, but really made a name for itself thanks to its rich, emotional story. There wasn’t really anything quite like it at the time of its release and it continued to be revisited for decades after its release and was still appreciated by fans. As time made it age more, fans began to hope that Square Enix may remake the game one day and alas, they have… sort of.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was announced for PS4 way back in 2015 as part of PlayStation’s E3 showcase that year. The announcement made fans erupt in excitement and made it one of the most anticipated games on the horizon at that time. However, it wouldn’t see the light of day for another five years. Although the game was a smash hit upon release, fans were crushed when they learned Final Fantasy 7 Remake wasn’t going to be the entire game. In fact, it wasn’t even half of the game. Square Enix confirmed it would be making at least two games to remake Final Fantasy 7 when it was announced, but what fans didn’t really know is that it would actually be three games when all was said and done. This was only revealed after the first game was released and as marketing was starting to ramp up on the sequel, Rebirth.

Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 Will Come to PS5 and Possibly Xbox

However, things have taken so long that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released at the end of the PS4’s life cycle and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth released at seemingly around the halfway point of the PS5’s life cycle. While PlayStation hasn’t officially announced PS6, rumors suggest it could launch in 2027 or 2028. With that said, many wonder if Final Fantasy 7 Part 3 will be a PS6 game as a result. Thankfully, that’s not the case. In an interview with 4Gamer, producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 will come out on PS5. Not only that, but Hamaguchi noted that they plan to release future titles on a “wide range of platforms”, suggesting Final Fantasy 7 Remake may finally come to Xbox.

There have been rumors for some time that Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth are coming to Xbox and ideally, that will happen before the third game so fans have time to catch up. It would be strange if only the third game came to Xbox, but it does seem like Square Enix is working to make it happen. However, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 may not release day and date on Xbox. It was previously reported that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is a timed exclusive for PlayStation, so a third game may have a staggered release.

With all of that said, that same interview revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 has only been in development for about nine months. Square Enix started working on the game right after Rebirth concluded. Given there was four years between Remake and Rebirth, hopefully Square Enix has found a way to speed up development. Square Enix confirmed the story for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is already completed, so that takes a weight off the game’s development already. The engine has been created and it’s likely a lot of assets and gameplay mechanics will carry over to the third game, which should hopefully speed up development. However, Rebirth did introduce new stuff to make sure it was more than a glorified DLC. So, it’s not hard to imagine Part 3 does the same. Either way, it’s in the works and we will at least be able to play it without having to upgrade our consoles, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t also be on PS6 too.