Final Fantasy 7 Remake Still Coming to Xbox, Claims Insider

During the recent Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released on the Switch 2. The news wasn’t a huge surprise, as the publisher has frequently teased new platforms for the remake trilogy. However, Xbox users are understandably feeling a bit left out. Thankfully, it seems an Xbox Series X|S version might also be in the works. According to reliable leaker Nate the Hate, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming to Xbox platforms sometime this year, with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth set to be released sometime in 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was first released on PlayStation 4 in 2020 as a timed exclusive. The game eventually made its way to PC, but has yet to appear on a non-Sony console. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a lot more recent, having been released on PS5 in 2024, and PC earlier this year. While Sony clearly paid to make the games timed exclusives on PlayStation platforms, that decision has not worked out well for Square Enix. Sales for Final Fantasy VII Remake were strong, but Rebirth seemed to underperform expectations. Bringing these games to Nintendo and Xbox should help sell them to a much wider audience.

the cast of final fantasy vii remake

As with any rumor or leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That said, Nate the Hate tends to be a reliable source, and the likelihood of an Xbox version of Final Fantasy VII Remake seems a lot higher now that we know the game is coming to Nintendo’s system. There are plenty of Square Enix games that have come to Switch without releasing on Xbox, but Final Fantasy VII is an absolutely beloved game, and it makes sense to get the first entry in the remake trilogy on as many platforms as possible. Hopefully we’ll finally see it happen.

Microsoft has spent the last few years trying to build a stronger relationship with Square Enix. While the publisher has always been a lot closer with Sony and Nintendo, Square Enix has started to make more of its games available on Xbox hardware. 2024 finally saw Final Fantasy XIV released on Xbox, which was something Phil Spencer had personally been working towards for years. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters also saw release on the system last year.

For now, Xbox users will just have to wait patiently to see when (or if) an announcement is made. If Final Fantasy VII Remake really is coming to Xbox platforms this year, we should expect to see an announcement sometime in the near future. Given the game’s popularity, it’s possible we could see an announcement made during a bigger event, but there’s really no way of knowing for sure. In the meantime, Xbox users will just have to settle for the original version of Final Fantasy VII, which is currently available on the platform.

