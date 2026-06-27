Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Plans To Bring Back Characters From The Worst Series Spin-Off

The roster of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is likely to include every major character players love in the remade JRPG series, helping to create a conclusion that delivers on a number of promises. However, creators of this trilogy finale have commented on which figures are returning, or being re-introduced to players from the original FF7. Some faces exclusive to spin-offs of FF7 seem likely to come back, even if they are from games that many fans don’t particularly like.

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Along with comments about new gameplay systems and endgame content for FF7 Revelation, director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed that certain characters may appear in the remake series’ last game. In a Q&A event in Shanghai, an article from GamesRadar breaks down several of Hamaguchi’s comments, including some regarding side character outside of the main party players know the most. Although the remake trilogy has introduced plenty of original characters too, some exclusively seen in spin-offs have a high likelihood of making a fresh debut.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Plans To Bring Back Characters From The Dirge of Cerberus Spin-Off

Courtesy of Square Enix

The team behind the FF7 remake games have been adamant about how the series is not just a simple recreation of the original title, but also an adaptation that takes elements from everything related to Final Fantasy 7. This includes trying to inject settings, characters, and even plot points of spin-off titles into the remake trilogy, such as the highly controversial FF7: Dirge of Cerberus. That PS2 title focused on Vincent Valentine, one of the party members who players will get to control for the first time through the new remake combat systems in FF7 Revelation.

Based on Hamaguchi’s words, “our goal is to create a single, new Final Fantasy 7 that incorporates the settings and concepts of all the previous spin-off titles such as Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, and Crisis Core.” Some characters from Dirge of Cerberus have already been adopted into the remake series, specifically with FF7 Remake through its Intergrade DLC. Characters like Nero the Sable and Weiss the Immaculate appear in that game, with the former being the final boss of the Episode: INTERmission DLC where players got to control Yuffie for the first time in the remake games.

Weiss the Immaculate was arguably the hardest boss in FF7 Remake as an optional challenge too, with both him and Nero being tied into the larger plot of Dirge of Cerberus originally. Despite the largely poor reception to Dirge of Cerberus when it launched some time ago, players were mostly satisfied for how figures from that spin-off were implemented for the remake. Like their first appearance, these characters were still given a role as members of Shinra’s secret Deepground division, but reduced in importance to not overshadow the main plot.

The success of Nero and Weiss in Intergrade and Hamaguchi’s comments could mean that other Dirge of Cerberus characters could show up in FF7 Revelation. Other members of the Deepground, like Rosso the Crimson or Azul the Cerulean, could appear, but other faces like Vincent’s father Grimoire or the Omega Weapon may be included as well. Although players are likely reluctant to see any Dirge of Cerberus content be added at all, the popularity of Final Fantasy 7 means that many small characters are beloved by someone, even if they come from despised spin-offs.

Other Faces From Crisis Core Besides Zack Might Also Make Their Appearance In The Remake Trilogy’s Finale

Hamaguchi was specifically asked about the character Cissnei when giving the comments mentioned earlier, with the original Q&A focus being on a figure only seen in FF7: Crisis Core. This other spin-off is much like Dirge of Cerberus for being loosely tied with the original game, but full of original characters that fans like. Angeal and Genesis, two other members of SOLDIER, are prime examples of this, with the latter being a figure some fans have been eager to see again.

Although FF7: Crisis Core Reunion saw its story told again, appearances of Zack have been the only links in the remake series to that game. The almost alternative timeline presented by the remake games have placed a stronger emphasis on Zack than ever before, but some players wonder if that also means other Crisis Core characters will return. Similarly, others theorize that characters from FF7: Advent Children will make an appearance, putting faces from prequel and sequel content together in Revelation somewhere.

The confirmation of characters from every spin-off of Final Fantasy 7‘s history is not something everyone is excited about, but it does open the door for plenty of possible cameos. Going back to the Q&A, Hamaguchi states that “there will be characters that have appeared in the various FF7 compilation games that I think will be there”. Although it’s impossible to tell which ones are prioritized, the fact that more Dirge of Cerberus or Crisis Core characters could come to Final Fantasy 7 Revelation truly makes that game feel like a true celebration of the iconic JRPG.

What characters do you want to see in FF7 Revelation? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!