Final Fantasy 7 Remake "Tease" for Xbox Gets Quickly Debunked

What looked to be a tease of Final Fantasy VII Remake releasing on Xbox platforms has quickly been debunked by Microsoft. Since launching back in 2020 on PlayStation 4, many fans have patiently been waiting and hoping to see Final Fantasy VII Remake makes its way to Xbox hardware. And while a new promo within the past day seemed to initially indicate that the popular RPG would finally be heading to Xbox, it seems that this isn't the case after all.

In a recent post from the official Xbox Brazil account on Twitter, the Final Fantasy VII Remake character Barrett was found listed alongside many other dads from various video games in a tweet that was meant to celebrate Father's Day. As expected, users were quick to point out that Barrett's inclusion here was quite peculiar given that FF VII Remake isn't currently on Xbox. And even though this could have been an indication of the game coming to Xbox, Microsoft has already said otherwise.

"The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox," a representative from Microsoft said in a statement given to Eurogamer. With this in mind, it's clear that this whole situation was simply the mishap of one social media manager that happens to run the Xbox account.

Moving forward, it's hard to know when (or if) Final Fantasy VII Remake will come to Xbox. Even though the game is already available on PC, the follow-up entry, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and is set to release in early 2024. Given that this sequel is once again exclusive to PlayStation, it seems feasible that this series might simply never release on Xbox, but only time will tell if this proves to be accurate.

Do you think that Final Fantasy VII Remake will ever end up coming to Xbox platforms? Or is this series going to be a console exclusive for PlayStation for the long haul? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.