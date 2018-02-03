Final Fantasy’s Bahamut Collectible Figure Announced by Square Enix

Any one that is fond of the Square Enix Play Arts and Bring Arts collectible series knows that they are incredibly detailed with a unique classic flavor. For those familiar with the Final Fantasy series, Square Enix is once more providing an awesome collectible experience with the newly announced Summon Bahamut in all of their winged glory!

Painted with a shimmering effect across his leathery wings, their lustrous wings and armored body shining bright with the magical power it possesses – this is amazing. The behemoth of a creature takes on their Final Fantasy VIII form and even their ferocious claws are incredibly detailed to honor its in-game counterpart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the figure’s official listing:

“With design direction by legendary sculptor Takayuki Takeya, the Final Fantasy summon Bahamut takes shape as a CREATURES BRING ARTS action figure! With its impressive size and a wide range of articulation, this figure is sure to be a striking addition to any Final Fantasy collector’s shelf.

Meticulously sculpted and with careful paint application, the details of this figure help it to soar above the rest. The paint has been carefully layered to achieve a luminous effect on the scales, and the scarlet underside of the slightly translucent wings makes this Bahamut feel truly alive. The pearlescent effect of the paint on his claws and horns provide contrast against the vivid coloring of the rest of the figure.

The figure also boasts articulated jointing to allow for a range of poses. When the collector is done posing the figure, the finishing touch of is Bahamut’s included display stand, sculpted to have the appearance of crystals bursting forth from the earth. For anyone who loves Final Fantasy, this figure is a must have.”

There is no set release date at this time, though Square Enix does assure fans that they are aiming for July of this year. Interested in summoning your very own? You can pre-order Creatures Bring Arts’ Bahamut right here, as well as their other figures in their extensive Final Fantasy line!

The Bahamut retails for $134.99.