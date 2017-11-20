Noctis Event On The Horizon For Final Fantasy Brave Exvius x Final Fantasy XV Collaboration

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a completely free-to-play RPG from Square Enix. It’s the perfect place for FF fans to unleash more of that fandom love and for those that enjoyed Final Fantasy XV, it just got a little bit better.

Noctis will be launching his way into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as a part of the collaboration between the two titles. The new event will have him join the party with attributes specific to his character while allowing him to learn a few new moves along the way. Cor, Iris, and Gladiolus will also be joining in the fight over the next several weeks as playable characters.

The collaboration isn’t the only update the free RPG will be getting. A few new original characters are also slated for release including Aura, Guromu, and Roy as “Featured Summons.” If you haven’t gotten into the game already, it’s the perfect time to do so. For some of the in-game purchases, there are a ton of sales going on right now for Black Friday as well.

For more on Final Fantasy Brave Exvius:

“Two young knights of valor and a girl bereft of memory are pulled by a string of fate across realms of beauty and danger. With the tap of a screen, share their journey. Join their battles. Face their foes.

With a flick of a finger, unleash attacks both spectacular and devastating! Undertake quests to reap rewards. Delve freely into dungeons deep. Test your strength against friends and fellow adventurers in PvP battles and summon the powers of legendary heroes from distant dimensions!

A new world, a new adventure, a new kind of smartphone RPG.”

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available now for iOS and Android devices.