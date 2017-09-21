Decorate Your Home With Giant ‘Final Fantasy’ Creature Cushions

How do you feel about throw pillows? It seems that most people either love them or spiral into a fit of rage at the mere thought of having them all over their couch, bed, and chairs. However, I think we can all agree that decorating our homes with these official Final Fantasy creature cushions is a great idea.

(Photo: Square Enix)

The series includes Chocobo, Cactuar, and Moogle as square cushion plushes that measure around 10 x 10 x 10 inches. That's a good size for cuddling, which is enhanced by a "soft feel" and "a good amount of elasticity". Because of their square shape, they can also be easily stacked.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

If you like the idea of replacing some of your throw pillows with cuddly Final Fantasy creatures, you can pre-order Chocobo here, Cactuar here, and Moogle here with shipment slated for January. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at the cushions from all angles (they have little tails!).

