Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Confirms There Is No Local or Offline Co-op

When Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition releases next month, the game will not allow for local or offline co-op. Instead, players that want to engage in the game's multiplayer combat will have to do so exclusively online. The news was announced earlier today via the game's Japanese Twitter account. Given the fact that the GameCube version of Crystal Chronicles only allowed for local multiplayer for players that had multiple Game Boy Advance handhelds to use as controllers, it's not all that surprising, but it might come as a bit of a disappointment for those hoping for couch co-op. The Tweet's Google translation can be found below:

"As we have introduced in official broadcasts, this product does not support offline multiplayer. For development reasons, it is necessary to select either offline or online, so we selected online multiplayer so that more people can play."

During multiplayer sessions in the original Crystal Chronicles, all of the action took place on the television screen, with information pertinent to the individual player appearing on the Game Boy Advance screen. From the Tweet, it sounds like it would have proven too difficult for Square Enix to make the required adjustments for local multiplayer to work on a single screen. Of course, with a little bit of ingenuity, players should still be able to mimic that original set-up, but it would require each player in the room to play on their own individual Nintendo Switch unit or mobile platform with the game. It might be a little bit complicated to set-up, but that would be in keeping with the spirit of the original!

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition might not feature true local co-op, but it will still offer some improvements over the original game. The new version will feature all-new voiceovers, music cut from the GameCube version, new player skins, items, and enhanced visuals.

In addition to those enhancements, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will offer cross-platform play, so players shouldn't have too much difficulty finding others to enjoy the game with. The title is slated to release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly remastered version of the game right here.

