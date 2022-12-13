Classic Final Fantasy Games Seemingly Heading to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

It looks like a number of classic entries in Square Enix's Final Fantasy franchise will soon be heading to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Over the course of the past year or so, Square Enix has slowly been releasing "Pixel Remasters" of the first six installments in the Final Fantasy series. And while these new versions of the beloved RPGs have only been playable on PC and mobile platforms until now, it looks like this won't hold true for much longer.

Spotted on the ESRB's official website recently, ratings for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI were all found in association with PS4 and Switch. While no release dates were listed for these versions of each game, the fact that they appeared whatsoever suggests that Square Enix could be planning an announcement soon.

It's worth noting that not long after these six Final Fantasy titles were listed for Switch and PS4, the ESRB website altered each page to remove the mention of these platforms. Luckily, some users were able to grab screenshots to prove that they did once appear. Whether or not the listing was an accident isn't currently known, but it seems quite feasible that we'll find out one way or another in the near future.

Assuming that Final Fantasy I through VI are about to come to PS4 and Switch, it might make sense for Square Enix to announce as much in the coming days. On December 18th, the Final Fantasy series will celebrate its 35th anniversary. Although Square hasn't announced any major plans to commemorate this occasion just yet, it's likely that a reveal for these Pixel Remasters could transpire at this time. If this does come to pass, then we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

