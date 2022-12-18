Final Fantasy Fans Livid Over Disastrous Pixel Remaster Pre-Orders
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters were initially announced just for PC, and console fans have been anxiously hoping for ports ever since. In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed that the remastered versions of the first six games in the series will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Digital game collectors will be able to freely purchase the collection in spring 2023, but the physical release is available only through the Square Enix store. With no advance warning, limited copies of the standard edition went up around 1 a.m. ET, and promptly sold out.
While that would be frustrating enough, the collection's pricing is... steeper than most would have expected. At $74.99, the standard edition costs more than most new games. Shipping from the Square Enix store also costs more than $20, making the standard edition over $100! Of course, the game's collector's edition is still available, but it will set fans back $259.99 before tax and shipping. That price includes a vinyl soundtrack, some figures, and an art book. Fans can place themselves on a wait list for the game's standard edition, but it's currently unclear if more copies will be made available. Readers can check it out right here.
To say this rollout has been a mess would be a massive understatement! Fans have been anxiously awaiting this collection's announcement, and many woke up to the news that it's already sold out. Square Enix did say that physical copies would be limited, but at least a few days of notice would have made fans feel a lot better about how things went down. Across social media, many have made their opinions quite clear with how this whole thing has shaken out!
Please restock the North American Pixel Remaster collection for Switch. It's absurd that you'd open pre-orders for an ESRB-marked, North American product when the majority of the western hemisphere is asleep.— Jackpot (@JacquesPaught) December 18, 2022
@SquareEnix – reprint some more Final— Coolta’s Gameroom (@gameroomcoolta) December 18, 2022
Fantasy Pixel Remaster physical editions please…
@SquareEnix you have just upset millions of fans with your underhanded Tactics regarding Final Fantasy pixel remaster on the switch and PS4 what was going through your head when you thought let's make it limited sales.. you have left million of pounds on the table.— Papai pai (@Papaipaixiv) December 18, 2022
@FinalFantasy I’m very mad at you for announcing physical editions for the Pixel Remaster while most of the Western world was asleep. Thanks a lot.— Kody (@Kodys_Writing) December 18, 2022
Please consider either making the Final Fantasy I – VI Pixel Remaster Collection open pre-order on your website or available through regular retailers and not forcing limited quantities/availability. This is a game worth owning physically.— Daniel Scott (@Daniel_Scott777) December 18, 2022
These Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster limited runs got me like pic.twitter.com/OoBqVBdz0y— Cameron Liner, Phantom Thief (@Thecameronliner) December 18, 2022
Square Enix's handling of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster physical collection has pretty much ruined my interest in them. If I want to buy them digitally I'll just get them during Steam sales.
Praying Asia or Japan gets an English supported release at some point.— daire (@DaireBehan) December 18, 2022
square enix is out of their god damn minds charging $75 for the final fantasy pixel remaster collection— obi (praying for UNI rollback) (@obi_nation) December 18, 2022