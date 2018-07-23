Massive Final Fantasy Sale Live for Limited Time

With Octopath Traveler tearing up the charts, Square Enix fans are hungrier than ever for some classic Final Fantasy RPG goodness. If you’re new to the series and want to catch up on some of the best classic and modern RPGs ever made, there’s a sale you can’t afford to miss on Green Man Gaming right now. You can find all of the deals right here.

Whether you’re looking for a Super Nintendo classic to stoke some nostalgia, or craving a new MMORPG to sink hundreds of hours into with your friends, you’re going to find some seriously sweet deals here, with up to 62% off certain games. Want to know where the series began? Never played Final Fantasy VII and want to catch up before the remake comes out? Curious how Final Fantasy XV might run on your PC? Now is the time to jump in!

In no particular order, here are all of the games on sale, along with their respective sale prices:

Final Fantasy XV – $37.49

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood – $31.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD – $14.97

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $9.97

Final Fantasy IV – $7.97

Final FantasyVII – $5.97

World of Final Fantasy – $19.97

Final Fantasy XIII – $7.97

Final Fantasy Double Pack (VII & VIII) – $19.18

Final Fantasy III – $7.97

Final Fantasy IX – $14.67

Final Fantasy VI – $7.79

Final Fantasy V – $7.97

Final Fantasy VIII – $5.97

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – $9.97

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $47.99

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years – $7.97

Final Fantasy XI Seekers of Adoulin – $23.99

Final Fantasy XI Ultimate Collection – $31.99

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – $18.77

Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition – $15.99

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – $14.97

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition – $79.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Digital Collector’s Edition – $47.99

If you’re wondering where to start, you can’t go wrong with Final Fantasy VI or Final Fantasy VII. Those two games represent Square’s glory days, and the series’ ascent to become the flagship cinematic JRPG experience, first in the 16-bit era, and then in the 32-bit era. These two games are what most people think back to and remember when they think about what makes Final Fantasy great. You may also want to check out Final Fantasy IX, which revives a more “classic” vibe.

Otherwise, Final Fantasy XIV is the game that will keep you occupied for hours, days, weeks, months, and years. This is widely hailed as the greatest modern MMORPG, even with World of Warcraft providing stiff competition. Let us know your favorite game in the series in the comments below!