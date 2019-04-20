‘Final Fantasy VII’ Game-Breaking Bug Discovered on Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy VII was released over 22 years ago, and it has been a fan-favorite installment ever since. What made things a bit different with this entry was the fact that it wasn’t available on a Nintendo console. For the first time ever, however, Final Fantasy VII recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch, which fans were ecstatic about. That said, a game-breaking bug has been discovered in the Switch port. In fact, it is the very same game-breaking bug that PC players reported last year, but it made its way to Nintendo Switch.

As reported by Game Informer, the bug essentially does not trigger an event that is supposed to happen. You can read all about it right here, but it leaves players with little to no options of advancing. Restarting the game does not resolve the issue, but those with a prior save might have a bit more luck. However, if neither of these options are available, Switch players can do only one thing – start from the beginning.

Those on PC have been able to jump into the game’s files to fix the bug themselves, but Switch players do not have that luxury, unfortunately. Toss in the fact that there is not a return option available through the Nintendo eShop and this just might be something that players will not be too excited to encounter. Needless to say, Square Enix may want to look into this bug.

Final Fantasy VII:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche.

“Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, Soldier, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you shocked that this game-breaking bug hasn’t been rectified in the past year before making its way to the Nintendo Switch port for Final Fantasy VII? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

