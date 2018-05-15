Final Fantasy VII, Kingdom Hearts 3 News Inbound As Square Enix Prepares for E3

E3 is almost here and companies all over the world are bursting at the seams in excitement for their presentations to finally be revealed to the world. With so many new games in the works and highly anticipated titles waiting to drop, there are a lot of reasons for the hype to be in full force and Square Enix is feeling that power.

With mixed reports of “will they, won’t they” regarding the Final Fantasy VII remake the team has been working so hard on, it seems that we’ll be getting it sooner than we thought. The same could be said for Kingdom Hearts 3 as well, since press “first impressions” are going up later on this very week! It looks like we could learning more about both titles soon, especially if you’ve been paying attention what Square Enix has been up to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The power house company has opened up a global portal for the Final Fantasy franchise which aims to offer a hub pretty much all news regarding the series. Global portals are nothing new, and it’s a pretty standard practice for developers and publishers alike, but the timing is what has us grinning like fools. We’re less than a month away from E3 and Square Enix has already confirmed they will have a show presence this year with “exciting” news to share. I don’t know about you, but finally getting a release date for both seems pretty darn exciting to me!

While the portal is just for Final Fantasy, the reason we included Kingdom Hearts 3 as a focus as well is due to the timing of the huge press reveal happening later on this week. With the game having been hush hush for a very long time, it seems like they are finally at the place where all systems are a go and they’re ready to clue fans in on a few more concrete details – like that 2018 release date that they promise is still on track.

No matter if it’s a new Final Fantasy game altogether or the highly coveted Final Fantasy VII remake, it’s shaping up to be a phenomenal E3 so far and we aren’t even there yet!

(via Gematsu)