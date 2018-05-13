Final Fantasy VII Remake Has Composer Nobuo Uematsu On Board

We’ve been hearing all sorts of rumors as of late about Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was announced years ago during Sony’s E3 presentation.

At first it sounded like the project was in trouble. But new details have revealed that it’s moving right along in development — although we may be waiting a little while to get our hands on it.

Today however, we’ve learned that a very familiar face is now involved with the project — composer Nobuo Uematsu.

As you might recall, Uematsu is the composer behind various classic Final Fantasy games including the original FFVII. According to a tweet posted by a Twitter user named aibo, he was confirmed to be part of the team by an interview posted by Kitase. You can see the tweet below. (There’s also a translation included that breaks everything down.)

To what extent Uematsu is involved with the project is not yet known. We’re aware he’s worked with other composers on the series including Masashi Hamauzu, Junya Nakano and Kumi Tanioka. But there’s a very good chance he’s going hands-on with this one himself to assure that the music is just as outstanding, if not better, as the original soundtrack from the ’97 release.

Square Enix hasn’t said a word at this point in time. But the company does have a huge E3 presentation coming up, in which it’ll likely showcase something from Remake along with Kingdom Hearts III, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and possibly even its Avengers games. As far as a release date goes, we don’t know if that’s going to be included in the reveal yet or not. More than likely, we’ll just get a “work in progress” clip in which we see more gameplay from the forthcoming revival with maybe a taste of Uematsu’s soundtrack for good measure.

We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks. For now, just keep those fingers crossed that, whenever Final Fantasy VII Remake arrives, it’ll retain that magic that fans have come to expect from the franchise. Uematsu is a good step in making that happen!