Final Fantasy VII Remake Fans Are Convinced Mark Hamill Is in the Game

Is Mark Hamill in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Well, that’s exactly what fans of the upcoming PS4 game think. In the latest trailer for the game, Square Enix revealed Don Corneo, who has a voice that sounds an awfully lot like Mark Hamill, so much so that fans are completely convinced the Star Wars actor is voicing the character. At the moment of publishing, this hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix, Hamill, or anyone involved in the project, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, if Corneo isn’t voiced by by Hamill, then Square Enix got an actor who sounds just like him.

For those that don’t know: Corneo is a mafioso-style leader who resides in Sector 6’s Wall Market located in Midgar, where the first part of the remake takes place. The area is full of shops, restaurants, and an infamous brothel named Honey Bee Inn, which Don is a loyal customer of. Below, you can check out the character in all of his remake glory:

Mark Hamill is in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, what the fuck pic.twitter.com/EYHUVEzKDN — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) September 11, 2019

So far so good. All the voice acting seems great. I’m like 99% sure that Don Corneo is Mark Hamill so you know…that’s fantastic. Graphics are fine. I really don’t like the retroactive plot changes. Totally unnecessary. Otherwise, I’m like 40% excited.https://t.co/XTzw8BotL3 — Ranting Spider-Man (@RantingSpiderM1) September 11, 2019

I still can’t believe we live in a world where Mark Hamill is playing Don Corneo in the Final Fantasy VII remake. — Brian Larsen (@LaneWinree) September 13, 2019

2019 James: Hey dude, the final fantasy VII remaster’s finally happening 2009 James: Hahaha, no way 2019 James: They’re keeping all the weird shit in too 2009 James: Now I know you’re lying 2019 James: Also Mark Hamill’s Don Corneo 2009 James: What 2019 James: What — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) September 11, 2019

Super excited for @finalfantasyvii!!!!!! I just saw the new trailer and holy gosh I heard @HamillHimself as Don Corneo and I just couldn’t contain myself. So much talent going into this makes me hopeful for Final Fantasy in the future. pic.twitter.com/ZMb9bU5bE8 — LofiSaiyanVA (@LofiSaiyanVA) September 11, 2019

Mark Hamill is doing a voice in final fantasy 7 remake….I am done I can’t even if am just done……hshddhehshsshshdhsdhdhdhdhdhdheeeeeeeereeeeee — melissa Brown (@Missyb123k) September 11, 2019

Mark Hamill is Don Corneo in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Okay Square Enix, I see you. — Nilead Yebprani (@Nilead_Inkheart) September 11, 2019

As you can see, at the moment, we don’t have anything more than speculation. But I have to admit, that does sound like Hamill, who has done work for video games in the past, including Square Enix joints.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020, well, the first part that is. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game’s subsequent parts. For more news, media, and information on the 2020 title, click here.