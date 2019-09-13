Gaming

Final Fantasy VII Remake Fans Are Convinced Mark Hamill Is in the Game

Is Mark Hamill in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Well, that’s exactly what fans of the upcoming PS4 […]

By

Is Mark Hamill in Final Fantasy VII Remake? Well, that’s exactly what fans of the upcoming PS4 game think. In the latest trailer for the game, Square Enix revealed Don Corneo, who has a voice that sounds an awfully lot like Mark Hamill, so much so that fans are completely convinced the Star Wars actor is voicing the character. At the moment of publishing, this hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix, Hamill, or anyone involved in the project, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, if Corneo isn’t voiced by by Hamill, then Square Enix got an actor who sounds just like him.

For those that don’t know: Corneo is a mafioso-style leader who resides in Sector 6’s Wall Market located in Midgar, where the first part of the remake takes place. The area is full of shops, restaurants, and an infamous brothel named Honey Bee Inn, which Don is a loyal customer of. Below, you can check out the character in all of his remake glory:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, at the moment, we don’t have anything more than speculation. But I have to admit, that does sound like Hamill, who has done work for video games in the past, including Square Enix joints.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to release on March 3, 2020, well, the first part that is. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game’s subsequent parts. For more news, media, and information on the 2020 title, click here.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts