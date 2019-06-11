Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Announced

Today during its E3 2019 press conference, Square Enix decided Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t enough classic Final Fantasy, and so it announced a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII. The remastered version of the game is scheduled to be released in 2019 and will be made available for all major consoles and PC platforms.

The trailer above gives a first look at the game, and a description that accompanied it tells Final Fantasy fans what they can expect from the remastered version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch,” Square Enix said. “With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!”

Final Fantasy VIII debuted all the way back in 1999 via Square Enix and the first PlayStation console. The eighth installment in the long-running and beloved role-playing game series, it’s set in an unamed fantasy world and follows a group of young mercenaries, led by Squall Leonhart, as they are drawn into a conflict sparked by Ultimecia, a sorceress from the future who wishes to compress time.

As you would expect, following up Final Fantasy VII was rough for the game, but nonetheless it’s considered one of the best role-playing games of all-time, and was a massive commerical success for the series. As for 2013, it has sold 8. 5million copies worldwide. Below, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“It is a time of war. Galbadia, a Global Superpower, has declared war on Dollet, a country whose training academy is home to two personalities: the hot-headed Seifer and the ‘lone wolf’, Squall Leonhart. Both are equally at conflict with each other as their country is with Galbadia; to others, Squall appears lacking in team spirit, while Seifer lacks the discipline of his rival. However, a chance encounter with the free-spirited Rinoa Heartilly turns Squall’s universe upside down; having thrived on discipline, Squall find the carefree Rinoa fascinating. He also begins to dream that he is Laguna Loire, a Galbadian army soldier…

“Meanwhile, a sorceress manipulates the most powerful men in Galbadia. Will Squall and his party succeed in defeating this maniacal sorceress and saving their world? What part does the mysterious Laguna play? Only you can decide what happens next.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know what you think of over there.