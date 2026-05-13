3 Video Games You Forgot Were Developed By Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment is more or less a household name in the world of video games, especially when it comes to RPGs. It has developed some of the greatest games ever made, from Fallout: New Vegas (which many consider to be the pinnacle of the series), to Tyranny and Pillars of Eternity, two titans within the CRPG genre. Its most recent output has seen the studio continue its trademark choice-driven narratives with bigger budgets and flashier visuals, a clear indication of just how far it has come from its very first titles.

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Yet, among all of Obsidian Entertainment’s best games, such as Avowed, The Outer Worlds, New Vegas, and Pillars of Eternity, there are a handful of titles I’m willing to bet you either didn’t know it had made or forgot it had a hand in. Of course, some may know Obsidian’s back catalogue like the back of their hand, in which case you receive all the brownie points. However, for those curious about Obsidian’s lesser-known titles, these are the games you should be keeping an eye out for.

3. South Park: The Stick of Truth

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Obsidian Entertainment has worked in several universes not of its own making, often producing sequels like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 and Neverwinter Nights 2. South Park: The Stick of Truth was one of the few exceptions to this rule, as it developed the first game in the series, while Ubisoft opted to both develop and publish the sequel. Often regarded as one of the best South Park games ever made, if not the greatest, The Stick of Truth is an endlessly witty and endearingly faithful RPG with just enough Obsidian magic to elevate it beyond a basic adaptation.

If you’re a fan of the show, then there is an abundance of references, characters, and key locations that you’ll get to engage with throughout its relatively short runtime. However, even for non-fans, South Park: The Stick of Truth provides a genuinely entertaining RPG with enough complexity to be found in the combat and role-playing mechanics to make it engaging throughout. If you weren’t aware of Obsidian’s role in developing for other studios and IP, then there’s a very good chance this surprisingly faithful South Park game flew under your radar.

2. Pentiment

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Pentiment, which was released to critical acclaim in 2022, is the passion project of Obsidian developer Josh Sawyer. Having studied history at university, Sawyer pitched a game akin to what Pentiment eventually became all the way back in the late 90s. It wasn’t until after production on the second Pillars of Eternity game wrapped that the idea would blossom into what we have today, and was put into production. Developed by just a small team of 13 people, Pentiment sees players take on the role of a wandering painter in 1518 Bavaria.

It is a murder mystery first and foremost, with players exploring a small interconnected world, interrogating an assortment of characters, collecting evidence, and ultimately punishing the culprit. There’s an element of morality to your decision-making, as you don’t always have to pick the guilty party, which feels very apt for an Obsidian-produced game, as well as light RPG mechanics, such as choosing aspects of the protagonist’s past that then directly impact gameplay and story. Pentiment is every bit an Obsidian game as New Vegas or Avowed, and in many ways supercedes those titles. It is an ambitious game, one with a sprawling narrative, stunning art style, and compelling characters. If you’re looking for a seriously underrated RPG, then Pentiment is absolutely the right pick for you.

1. Alpha Protocol

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Alpha Protocol is a spy RPG thriller that is often cited as being one of the most choice-heavy games available. Despite its rather janky gameplay and somewhat dated visuals, Alpha Protocol’s story remains one of the best in Obsidian’s repertoire, with every decision you make affecting both individual levels and how they progress, as well as the high-stakes overarching narrative. In many ways, Alpha Protocol feels like the ultimate showcase for Obsidian Entertainment’s penchant for consequences in video games, at times even surpassing The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity in that regard.

Sadly, Alpha Protocol was delisted from digital storefronts in 2019 due to expired music licensing rights. Furthermore, it isn’t backwards compatible on last or current gen Xbox hardware for the same reason. While it has since returned to both Steam and GOG, its absence from marketplaces for several years allowed it to fade into obscurity. It is a shame, as despite its obvious flaws, Alpha Protocol remains one of Obsidian Entertainment’s most underrated titles and a worthwhile experience for those who are both fans of espionage thrillers and the studio’s approach to narrative and game design.

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