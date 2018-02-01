Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Now Available On PC, And On Sale

Square Enix has some big plans for PC in the months ahead, especially with Final Fantasy XV set to release pretty soon on Windows. But, for the time being, you can dig deep into one of the company’s role-playing classics over on Steam.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age has become available, and, what’s more, if you purchase it now, you’ll be able to get it at a pretty sweet discount, going for $39.99. That’s $10 off its usual $49.99 price, and you can purchase it here. The sale is on through next Tuesday, February 6.

In addition, the version you buy today is the special Day One Edition, which also comes with an exclusive wallpaper for your PC, as well as three exclusive audio tracks!

You can check out the launch trailer for the game above, and here’s a rundown of the features, straight from the Steam listing:

“FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE – This revered classic returns, now fully remastered for the first time for PC, featuring all new and enhanced gameplay.



RETURN TO THE WORLD OF IVALICE

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country.



Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.



Players both returning and new to the game will be immersed in a grand adventure that spans the world of Ivalice in an entirely fresh and improved experience.



KEY FEATURES:

New Zodiac Job system with improved battle mechanics.

Newly implemented trophies.

True 7.1 Surround sound including HD voicing and fully remastered music.

Choose between original in-game BGM, new re-orchestrated BGM and original soundtrack.

Endless adventure including hunts, battles and mini-games.

60 FPS – Ivalice will look even more spectacular running at 60FPS

Compatible with 21:9 ultra wide monitors

New Game Plus and New Game Minus

Maximized License Points and Gil

Full controller support, Steam Trading Cards and more!”

You can also check out Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4!