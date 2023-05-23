Final Fantasy XIV Gives PlayStation Plus Players a Welcome Freebie

Final Fantasy XIV remains one of the juggernauts of the MMO genre. The game may have struggled to find its footing initially, but since the developers at Square Enix released the Realm Reborn update, fans have been flocking to the RPG in massive waves. One of the bigger selling points compared to contemporaries like World of Warcraft is that Final Fantasy XIV is available on consoles, specifically the PlayStation platform. In fact, Square Enix routinely drops exclusive freebies via Sony's PlayStation Plus program. Today, the team announced the latest one, and it should be very helpful, especially if you're just getting started.

The item for May 2023 is an additional Aetheryte Free Destination. That means you'll be able to set another teleportation device within Final Fantasy XIV's open world that you can warp to for free. On the surface, that might not sound like much, but it's actually a pretty solid boon, doubly so for new players who haven't had the chance to build up their gil. Being able to warp around the map quickly and cheaply means you'll be able to finish quests even faster, speeding up your progression in a major way.

Obviously, this freebie isn't anywhere close to game-changing, but that's for the best. After all, Square doesn't want to anger the rest of its audience by giving PS+ players something truly incredible. That said, it's a welcome quality-of-life feature that shrinks the gigantic map just a bit.

Final Fantasy XIV's latest piece of major content was the Endwalker expansion in 2021. Of course, the team has since released smaller updates full of new things to do, but fans are currently waiting patiently for the next full expansion. There's been no word yet about any potential launch dates, but Endwalker did launch toward the end of 2021. It's possible we could see that happen again with whatever 7.0 is, but Square's recent financial reports seemed to suggest that the next expansion won't be here until 2024 at the earliest. That makes sense that Endwalker's director Naoki Yoshida is currently putting the finishing touches on Final Fantasy XVI. If Yoshi-P comes back for the next expansion, it's likely that it will take a bit of time before it's completely ready.