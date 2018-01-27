Final Fantasy XIV’s Rise of a New Sun Patch Notes Are Packed With New Info

For any players who may have been wondering what to expect from the next Final Fantasy XIV patch, worry no longer: Square Enix has dropped patch notes that extend to novella length. The new details include eight new primary quests (and 15 additional quests to keep you going) along with updates to the game’s housing situation, and a truckload of new challenges to take on. Patch 4.2 is titled Rise of a New Sun, and while it’s set for release on the 30th, it might be worth logging back into the game ahead of the update to prepare for it, because there’s going to be a lot for players to accomplish when it happens.

There’s one drawback, though, for players who don’t happen to own them: the player needs to have purchased all of the game’s additional content in order to access it all. Kind of a bummer, but Square Enix has at least labeled most of the guide with different tiers so that players who have only one or some of the add-ons can still sort through, and (hopefully) find some new stuff just for them. Check it out below:

The notes begin by stating that the new patch “brings a multitude of additions and refinements” to the world of Final Fantasy XIV, just in time for the new year. “Adventurers of every persuasion are sure to find something to enjoy in this exciting new update,” Square Enix notes. You can read the full patch notes here on the official site, but below, we’ve selected seven major highlights that players can expect, including details on new story and quest additions, along with some aesthetic changes that are sure to spice up the game for players who may have felt that spark fading away as of recent.

New Quests

In total, there are eight new main scenario quests available for players, along with 15 additional quests scattered throughout the game that players can unlock by completing different challenges. At the moment, the patch notes have only teased the titles of two quests, hinting a little bit at what kind of narrative the player can expect when they accept. The two we know of at the moment are titled Tidings of the East and The Sword in the Store, but there are plenty of side quests that the patch details as well, including:

New Chronicles of a New Era quests: The Four Lords An Auspicious Encounter An Interdimensional Rift: Omega Return to the Rift Five Additional Quests to unlock

New Side Story Quests Precious Reclamation A Thousand and One Farewells



Adjustments and Changes to Current Quests

A few adjustments have been made to quests that were already available, along with new additions like quest sync. Here’s a summary from the patch notes that cover the minor changes and tune-ups:

The quest “A Warm Welcome” has been renamed “Bitter is the Night.”

The quest “Food for Thought” has been renamed “Spicing Things Up.”

To ensure new players are able to enjoy the cutscenes in Castrum Meridianum and the Praetorium, all cutscenes in these dungeons can no longer be skipped.

The rewards for completing the following quests have been changed: A Self-improving Man If I Had a Glamour



Ananta Beast Tribe Quests

One of the more interesting new quest additions are the Ananta Beast Tribe quests, which players can accept at the encampment at Castellum Velodyna, where a new vendor will await them. Players can unlock access to the vendor by completing a quest titled Brooding Broodmother. There’s honestly a whole lot to do with this alone, so read on for details:

Quest Sync

The Ananta main quests and daily quests will employ an automatic level adjustment system known as quest sync, which will match the difficulty of the battles to the player’s current job and class levels. Any experience received upon the completion of these quests will be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, players will not be allowed to proceed with a class or job that is different than when they accepted any of these quests

Beast Tribe Daily Quests

To unlock Ananta daily quests, players must first complete the beast tribe quest “Brooding Broodmother.”

Beastmen Currency

Players can earn Ananta Dreamstaves by completing Ananta beast tribe daily quests. The number of Ananta Dreamstaves currently held is displayed in the Currency window.

Treasure Hunt

Treasure hunts in the game have been cleaned up, and new treasures are available to find for different players. Here is everything you need to know:

1. Rewards for Gaganaskin Treasure Maps and Gazelleskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.

2. The following adjustments have been made to the Aquapolis, the Lost Canals of Uznair, and the Hidden Canals of Uznair:

The acquisition rate for Timeworn Thief's Map in the Lost Canals of Uznair has been increased.



The rewards in the Aquapolis, the Lost Canals of Uznair and the Hidden Canals of Uznair have been adjusted.



Item level sync has been adjusted.

Subaquatic Voyages

Tired of life on land? Everyone gets there at one point. The new option to charter your own ships for submarine voyages is finally available, giving players even more to explore in the vast world of the game. Here are all of the details:

Obtaining a Submersible

In order to craft a submersible, you must first obtain the required recipe from the schematic board in the company workshop. After gathering the required items, select the plan of your desired recipe. It will then be added to the company crafting log.

Submersible Performance

The combination of parts used to build a submersible will determine the distances it can travel, as well as the rewards you will receive from voyages.



When a voyage is complete, submersibles will gain experience points depending on their selected route, and eventually increase in rank. Higher rankings will allow you to outfit submersibles with new components to improve their performance on future voyages.

Registration

After obtaining the requisite components and dive credits, access the voyage control panel in the company workshop to outfit and register your submersible.

Undertaking Subaquatic Voyages

Registered submersibles can be deployed to explore uncharted waters. These explorations are carried out automatically, with submersibles returning after a fixed amount of time. Upon completion of a subaquatic voyage, you will be provided with a voyage log detailing the results. You will also receive various items depending on the results of the voyage.



It should be noted that both airships and submersibles can be deployed at the same time. However, there is a limit to the number of airships and submersibles that can be deployed simultaneously.

Ceruleum Tanks

Submersibles require ceruleum tanks to be deployed on subaquatic voyages. They can be purchased using company credits from the resident caretaker in any of the housing districts or mammet voyager #004A in a company workshop.

* Your free company must own a house before purchasing a workshop or undertaking subaquatic voyages. The size of the house has no effect on crafting or exploration.

Charting a Voyage

As you continue to deploy submersibles on voyages, you will eventually discover new areas to survey.

Housing

Housing availability had opened up in a way that makes this particular writer envious, giving players plenty of land to explore, build upon, and inhabit. Here’s what you need to know:

A total of six wards have been added to all residential districts, each of which includes a subdivision. An apartment building has also been added to each ward, with a second apartment building available in each subdivision. In accordance with this change, the display of wards when choosing to change areas has been adjusted.

Any fixtures applied to the exterior or interior of an estate will become bound, while the fixture being replaced will be moved to your inventory.

The following adjustments have been made to provide more players access to housing and its features:

Plots designated for free company use will be limited to purchase by free companies with at least four members.

Individuals will be restricted from purchasing plots for personal use for a limited time.* Following the release of 4.2, we will evaluate the housing market and decide when to remove the restriction on sales to individuals.

* Players may still relocate private estates.

To discourage the resale of plots, any plots relinquished by owners will be unavailable for purchase for a limited time.* During this period, said plots will still be available for relocation.

Teleportation

Need to visit a friend right away, or do you just want to pop in on your favorite rival? Players will be able to do just that with the addition of teleportation between estates, making it easy to check up on your favorite players. When you target a player or selecting their name in the Friends list, an option titled Estate Teleportation will appear in the subcommand menu, allowing you to head over to their place. There are some requirements, so make sure to read those before you try it next week:

Both players must be registered to their respective Friends lists.

Teleport must be enabled in the Guest Access Settings window.

* This setting will be disabled by default at the release of patch 4.2.

* This setting will be disabled by default at the release of patch 4.2. When teleporting to a friend’s free company estate or private estate, they must have a mini-aetheryte on their estate grounds.

New Music, Emotes, Hairstyles, and a Fashion Challenge

This update is all about aesthetic, and we are here for it. New music has been added to aid players in their quests, along with an all-new challenge that rewards the most stylish of adventurers on a periodic basis. Check it out below:

The Fashion Report is a new challenge at the Gold Saucer wherein Masked Rose issues a theme to which players must dress themselves, then go before him for judging.

MGP can be earned once per week for partaking in a Fashion Report, with bonus MGP being awarded to those who achieve a high rating. Players who continue to undertake these challenges will gain access to unique prizes via exchange.

New Music has been added for 2x and 4x.

New Emotes are now available

New aesthetician hair styles are available.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.2: Rise of a New Sun releases on January 30th via Steam