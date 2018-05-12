Final Fantasy XIV ‘Under the Moonlight’ Update Continues the Ivalice Saga

For fans of the online adventure that Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood has to offer, Square Enix brings good news! ‘Under the Moonlight’ will be bringing even more to explore when the update drops next week, and the team has given us a little more insight as to what exactly the latest journey brings to the table!

According to Square Enix, “The Patch 4.3 series will introduce a wealth of content and include a number of additional content updates.” Full details have been provided below:

New Main Scenario Quests – The Stormblood storyline continues in the far-eastern land of Doma.

New Sidequests

New 24-man Alliance Raid – The second chapter of the popular Return to Ivalice series takes players to the Ridorana Lighthouse.

New Trial and Dungeon

New Beast Tribe Quests: The Namazu – A new series focused on quests for the Disciples of the Hand and Land.

New Ultimate Difficulty Raid (Patch 4.31) – Players seeking the greatest challenges may test their skills against this new incarnation of Ultima Weapon.

New Deep Dungeon : Heaven-on-High (Patch 4.35) – Explore the 100-floor tower within the Ruby Sea.

The Next Installment of The Forbidden Land, Eureka – The Pagos Expedition (Patch 4.36)

Cross-world Linkshells – A new linkshell chat system will allow players to communicate across servers within their data center with ease.

Updates to jobs, PvP, glamour system, housing, performance actions, new powerful gear and more.

There are also a few IRL events happening to celebrate this iconic series, “Fans can also look forward to an exciting season ofinal Fantasy XIV Fan Festivals all over the world. North America will kick off the tour on November 16-17, 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by the European Fan Festival on February 2-3, 2019 at the La Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris, and ending with the Tokyo Fan Festival in March 2019.” More exciting info on the fan fests can be found right here!

The Callback Campaign is also going on from now until June 26 that allows players to collect exclusive in-game rewards by inviting their friends to play as well! This helps bring back old and new players, while offering rewards to those loyal to the game.

The latest patch goes live on May 22nd!