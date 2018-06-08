Final Fantasy XV Mod Support Is Finally Available for PC Players

When Final Fantasy XV was first announced for PC, players were excited to see Noctis and his gang of boy banders once more in the open world the latest title had to offer. When Steam shared their Half-Life specific outfits to celebrate the port, the excitement only grew. Well, guess what Final Fantasy fans – it’s about to get better because the PC version of the game now has mod support. Huzzah!

The Steam Workshop wasted NO time with getting up and running once the PC patch supporting mods went live, and there’s already an incredible portfolio of ones to choose from. From new weapon skins, to the modding staple of adding Thomas the Tank into literally everything – the possibilities are only just beginning when it comes to what PC players will come up with.

Below are the official patch notes for the newly added mod support, and where to find them:

MOD ORGANIZER added to FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION



Mods for FFXV WINDOWS EDITION are here! We’ve created a special tool for you to use called the FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION MOD ORGANIZER, to help you make FFXV mods and make your mod experience as easy and enjoyable as possible.

The FFXV WINDOWS EDITION MOD ORGANIZER is a tool that converts assets you have created into mod data and incorporate them into the game world, which you can also upload to Steam Workshop if you want to so you can share your creations with the FFXV community. Of course, you’ll need a Steam account to do this.

So what kind of mods can you use and make right now?



The FFXV MOD ORGANIZER launches with the ability to mod characters, weapons and outfits. By replacing existing models and textures, you can change the appearances of Noctis, Prompto, Gladiolus and Ignis and also NPCs like Ardyn and Aranea as well as the NPCs you meet throughout your adventure in Eos.

Not only can you change character’s physical appearances, you can also change each character’s outfits and costumes by replacing them with new designs.

Last but not least, you can also mod weapons! You can even create brand new weapons and set your own stats and capabilities for them. New weapons have a 100-point distribution system to define their abilities and performance. The points can be attached to stats such as attack, max HP/MP, vitality and resistance to elemental magic. This is to make sure new weapons are still balanced within the game.

The FFXV MOD ORGANIZER does not have the functionality to create and/or edit assets such as 3D models. The main function of the MOD ORGANIZER is to build model data so that assets can be incorporated into the game and uploading this data to Steam Workshop. To create your own assets, you’ll have to use your own tools and output them in FBX format which the MOD ORGANIZER can then import.

You can find more information and a more in depth online digital FFXV MOD ORGANIZER manual on the FFXV modtool website here.

Happy modding!