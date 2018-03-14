Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis Joins the Tekken 7 Line Up Later This Month

Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis is hacking and slashing his way onto the Tekken 7 scene as Bandai Namco confirms his arrival via the epic trailer seen above! The 114th heir apparent to the Lucian throne, sans his boy band, will be officially joining the fight on March 20th!

According to a recent press release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In TEKKEN 7 – DLC3: NOCTIS LUCIS CAELUM PACK, players will be able to experience a new level of combat as they warp around the enemy while invoking Armiger, the power of kings! This pack includes Noctis Lucis Caelum as a playable character, the exclusive stage “HAMMERHEAD,” as well as the BGM “Stand Your Ground / Final Fantasy XV” the BGM “APOCALYPSIS NOCTIS Remix / TEKKEN 7,” and five Noctis costumes! Noctis Lucis Caelum is also playable in DLC1’s “Ultimate TEKKEN BOWL.””

The latest DLC pack will be live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 20th officially, bringing with it a new wave of reasons to get back into the fight! It’s also the perfect time given that the latest in the Final Fantasy franchise has finally made its way onto the PC platform in addition to a plethora of new content updates on the way slated for a year-long release.

For more about Tekken 7, which is currently on sale for half off on Steam:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.

Expand your fighter’s journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!